Organic Daybreak Blend Recalled for Hepatitis A Risk

Wawona Frozen Foods has recalled bags of frozen fruit that were sold last year under the brand-name Organic Daybreak Blend® at Costco stores in 5 states.

The product contains frozen strawberries that were grown in Mexico and recalled due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

No illnesses were linked to Organic Daybreak Blend, but other products that had frozen strawberries from the same grower were linked to cases of Hepatitis A from November 2022 to April 2023.

At least 9 people were infected with Hepatitis A in Washington, California and Oregon after eating frozen strawberries from Mexico, including 3 who were hospitalized, according to the CDC outbreak investigation.

In response, Wawona Frozen Foods recalled 4-lb. bags of Organic Daybreak Blend that were sold at Costco in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington from April 15 to June 26, 2022.

These bags have “Use By” dates of 9/23/2023, 9/29/2023, 9/30/2023 and 10/18/2023, so they may still be in consumers’ freezers.

Earlier this year, recalls were also issued by California Splendor, Scenic Fruit Company and Meijer for multiple products that contained frozen strawberries from Mexico. These products were sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, ALDI, and other major grocery stores.

People who ate frozen strawberries in these recalled products are at risk of an infection with the Hepatitis A virus, which causes a contagious liver disease.

The signs of an infection may appear within 15 to 50 days of eating contaminated food. The symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Source: Wawona Frozen Foods Voluntarily Recalls Organic Daybreak Blend Processed and Sold in 2022 Due to Possible Health Risk

