Momaid Infant Loungers Linked to Deadly Suffocation Risk

Parents should immediately stop using Momaid Infant Loungers because babies can suffer serious injuries or death, according to a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The loungers pose an “unsafe sleeping environment for infants” due to the “risk of suffocation and a fall hazard,” according to the warning.

Tragically, dozens of babies have been injured or suffocated to death in loungers when they fell out or rolled over and got their face trapped.

The loungers also fail to meet the safety requirements of the federal Infant Sleep Products Rule, which applies to products made on or after June 23, 2022, according to the CPSC.

The loungers were sold for about $55 on Amazon.com and other websites, where they were advertised as a baby lounger, co-sleeping bassinet, cocoon, bed travel crib, or nest.

The manufacturer, Zhejiang Juster Trading LLC, of China, has refused to issue a recall or provide solutions for customers, so safety officials are urging parents to cut the fabric and throw the product away.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Momaid Infant Loungers Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall Hazard; Failure to Meet Infant Sleep Product Safety Requirements