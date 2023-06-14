Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. has recalled frozen strawberries and frozen fruit blends from Walmart, Costco, and HEB that may contain Hepatitis A.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled products contain frozen strawberries that were grown in Mexico and potentially contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus, which causes a contagious liver disease.

Earlier this year, frozen strawberries from Mexico were linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A in 3 states, with several people hospitalized due to the infection.

The outbreak led to recalls for multiple products earlier this year. Now, additional products containing frozen strawberries have also been recalled due to ongoing issues with Hepatitis A contamination in fruit.

Walmart recalled Great Value® Sliced Strawberries, Great Value® Mixed Fruit, and Great Value® Antioxidant Blend that were distributed in dozens of states between January 24, 2023 and June 8, 2023.

Costco Wholesale Stores recalled Rader Farms® Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend that was sold in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona between October 3, 2022 and June 8, 2023.

HEB recalled Rader Farms® Organic Berry Trio that was sold at HEB stores in Texas between July 18, 2022 and June 8, 2023.

Hepatitis A can cause a liver disease that can cause symptoms that last for several weeks or months. The illness may cause liver failure.

The signs of an infection generally appear within 15 to 50 days of eating food that is contaminated with Hepatitis A. The symptoms may include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled products. The products should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.

For more information, contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm PST.

Source: Willamette Valley Fruit Co. Recalls Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit Great Value Antioxidant Blend, Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation