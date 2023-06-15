Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Cricket Creek Farm has expanded a recall for cheeses that hospitalized at least 1 person with a severe Listeria infection.

The expanded recall includes one lot of Berkshire Bloom cheese, which is described as “a camembert style, bloomy rind cheese.”

The product has a product label of 076 and it was distributed between April 20, 2023 and May 12, 2023. The cheese was sold in a circular round with a diameter of 4 inches and a height of roughly 1.25 inches.

The Berkshire Bloom cheese was recalled because “pasteurization records did not illustrate the heating element reached required temperature,” according to the manufacturer.

Cricket Creek Farm previously recalled Sophelise pasteurized cheese (product code 087055) and Tobasi raw-milk cheese (product code 315, 341, 048) that was sold on or after March 26, 2023 due to a risk of Listeria.

One person was hospitalized due to a severe infection with Listeria monocytogenes after eating the recalled Sophelise cheese.

Following that consumer’s complaint, testing on the cheese by Biotrax Testing Laboratory discovered that it was contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

Infections with Listeria monocytogenes can spread beyond the intestines to other parts of the body, including the brain and spinal cord. One of the most serious complications is meningitis, which can cause symptoms such as a fever, neck stiffness, headache, altered mental status, and more.

For more information, consumers can call Cricket Creek Farm at 8:00am – 5:00pm EST Monday – Friday or email info@cricketcreekfarm.com or 413-458-5888.

Source: Cricket Creek Farm Expands Recall of Cheeses Because of Potential Listeria monocytogenes Contamination and Inadequate Pasteurization

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation