Johnsonville Recalls 42,000 Pounds of Cheddar Sausages

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Johnsonville LLC has recalled about 42,062 pounds of fully-cooked, ready-to-eat “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links because they may be contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers.

The recall was announced after Johnsonville received one consumer complaint about finding plastic fibers in their sausages. No illnesses were reported.

The pork sausage links were sold in 14-oz. vacuum-packed packages labeled as “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK.”

The packages have a “Best By 07/11/2023 C35” code date printed on the back.

The product was shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

Johnsonville is asking consumers to throw out this product or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers with questions can call Johnsonville Consumer Relations at 888-556-2728 or email anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.

Source: Johnsonville, LLC, Recalls Beddar With Cheddar Ready-to-Eat Pork Sausage Links Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation