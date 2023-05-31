Cheeses Recalled After Person Hospitalized With Listeria Infection

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Cricket Creek Farm LLC has recalled Sophelise and Tobasi Cheeses after a person was hospitalized with a severe infection.

The recall involves 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning.

After the person got sick, products purchased by this person were tested by Biotrax Testing Laboratory and a batch of Sophelise cheese was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Three batches of Tobasi cheese were also recalled due to their proximity during storage to the Sophelise cheese, according to the recall.

The cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York at restaurants, farmers markets, and a few retail stores.

The recall involves Sophelise cheese with product code 087055. It was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

The recalled batches of Tobasi cheese include products codes 315, 341, and 048. They were distributed between March 26, 2023 and May 26, 2023.

Customers who bought these cheeses are urged to return any remaining product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Infections with Listeria may not cause symptoms for up to 70 days after eating contaminated food. Pregnant women may show few symptoms, but suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or infection of the newborn baby.

Healthy adults may experience symptoms like a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

For more information, call Cricket Creek Farm at 413-458-5888 from 8:00am – 5:00pm EST Monday – Friday or email info@cricketcreekfarm.com.

Source: Cricket Creek Farm Recalls Sophelise and Tobasi Cheeses Because of Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

