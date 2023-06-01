Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Recalled After 47 People Injured

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tristar Products and Empower Brands LLC have recalled more than 469,000 Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers after dozens of people were injured.

The problem is that the recalled juicers can rupture during use, hitting consumers with sharp broken parts that can cause severe lacerations.

The juicers can also leave small particle shavings in the juice, which consumers might swallow. This may cause internal injuries.

The manufacturer reported 261 incidents, including 47 people who were injured.

Some of the injuries involved “severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises, and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention,” according to the recall notice.

The recall only involves Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicer Models SHL90-SC and SHL96. Consumers can find the model on the rating label sticker located on the bottom or side of the unit.

These juicers were sold from September 2020 through August 2022. Model SHL90-SC was sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide. Model SHL96 was sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx, Walmart, and other stores.

Consumers who own a recalled juicer should immediately stop using it and register to receive a full refund by visiting this website: https://recall.prodprotect.com/juicer/register.

Source: Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers Due to Laceration and Ingestion Hazards