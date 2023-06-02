85,000 EGO POWER+ Hedge Trimmers Recalled for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Chevron North America has recalled over 85,000 EGO POWER+ Hedge Trimmers after at least 9 people needed stitches for severe cuts.

The hedge trimmers can activate unexpectedly because the rear switch trigger can fail to rebound after being pressed.

There were 34 reports in the U.S. of the hedge trimmers starting unexpectedly, according to the manufacturer. Eight people in the U.S. needed stitches for lacerations.

There was also 1 report of a person in Canada who needed stitches, plus 3 reports of the hedge trimmers starting unexpectedly as of May 10, 2023, according to Health Canada.

The recall only involves EGO Power+ Model HT2410 Cordless Brushless Hedge Trimmers that were manufactured before March 30, 2019.

The hedge trimmers can be identified by the EGO logo displayed on one side of the product housing. The model number HT2410 and manufacturing date code are displayed on the opposite side.

They were sold nationwide in the U.S. and Canada between September 2017 and March 2020 at hardware stores and online.

Chevron North America is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled hedge trimmers and contact the company for a free repair of the rear trigger switch.

