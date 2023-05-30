Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was burned by a pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The plaintiff, Jennifer R., is a woman from Arkansas who alleges that her son was seriously burned on June 2020 when she opened the lid on her Tristar Pressure Cooker (Model Number Y6D-36).

The pressure cooker is also known as a Power Quick Pot® 8-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker. It is manufactured by Tristar Innovative Products Inc.

According to the lawsuit, the pressure cooker was advertised to have several built-in safety features, including a “lid safety device” that was supposed to stop the unit from building up pressure if the lid was not closed properly.

The lid safety feature was also advertised to prevent the lid from opening until all of the pressure had been released, according to the Owner’s Manual.

Instead, the lawsuit claims that her Power Quick Pot was “dangerously defective” because the lid could be removed with built-up pressure, heat and steam inside the unit.

Furthermore, when the lid was removed under such circumstances, pressure trapped in the unit could cause the “scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.”

The lawsuit also cites several complaints to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) involving pressure cookers made by Tristar, such as the following:

March 20, 2015: (“My “Power Pressure cooker” exploded with fire hot chicken soup in it, covering my entire kitchen, hitting m[e] in the head with a piece of chicken, and burning my arm.”)

Her lawsuit was filed on May 12, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida — Case Number 5:23-cv-00129-MCR-MJF.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Innovative Products for Four-Year-Old’s Burn Injuries

