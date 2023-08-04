Maggie's Farm Bug Spray Recalled for Shrapnel Injury Risk

Share
Maggie’s Farm has recalled about 14,500 cans of Bed Bug & Flea Killer Spray due to a risk of serious injuries.

The problem is that the pressurized aerosol can might rupture and shoot out shrapnel, which poses a risk of lacerations. Leaking contents of the can might also cause skin or eye irritation, according to the recall.

No injuries were reported, but people who are hit by metal shrapnel or liquid bug spray from a can that explodes might suffer severe cuts, bleeding, scarring, eye problems, skin irritation, and other injuries.

The recall involves Maggie’s Farm Simply Effective Bed Bug & Flea Killer in 14-ounce aerosol spray cans purchased after July 1, 2021.

The cans are labeled with UPC: 8 1124902054 0 (printed on the back label) and Lot #: 0101325 (printed on bottom of can).

Maggie’s Farm is asking consumers to stop using the bug spray, take a photo of the can and the lot code to get a refund, wrap the can in a plastic bag or several layers of paper, and throw it away in the trash.

Consumers can use a photo of the can to get a full refund. For more information, visit https://maggiesfarmproducts.com/pages/voluntary-recall.

Source: Maggie’s Farm Recalls Aerosol Bed Bug & Flea Killer Cans Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

