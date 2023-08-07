Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Tristar Products has been sued by a couple from Georgia who claim that they were both seriously burned when a defective Power Quick Pot Pressure Cooker exploded boiling-hot liquid and pork.

The plaintiffs, Andrew and Kaylle J., claim that on July 3, 2023, they were using a Power Quick Pot to cook spicy pork for tacos.

Once the pork was finished cooking, Kaylle used the pressure valve to release the steam. When the pressure cooker stopped releasing steam, Andrew started twisting open the top of the pressure cooker.

That was when “the top of the pressure cooker forcefully exploded off” and shot the scalding-hot contents all over both parents.

Andrew and Kaylle ripped off their clothes, ran screaming to the shower in their home, but quickly decided to drive to the hospital.

The burning food missed the couple’s three children (ages 9, 8, and 5), but the children suffered “deep trauma and ongoing emotional distress” after watching their parents suffer severe burns, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also accuses Tristar Products of selling pressure cookers that are defective because users can open the lid when it is still pressurized, due to a failure of the safety mechanisms.

The lawsuit was filed on July 31, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Newnan Division) — Case Number 3:23-cv-00149.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.