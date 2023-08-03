Philips Avent Baby Monitors Recalled for Fire & Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Philips has recalled about 12,850 Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors due to a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

Philips said it received 23 reports of the baby monitors overheating in Europe, including 7 reports of minor injuries.

The company said there is a “risk that the battery in the parent unit may overheat while plugged into the electrical outlet.”

The recall notice also warned that the “rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in the Parent Unit monitors can overheat during charging, posing a risk of burns and property damage.”

The baby monitors were produced between January 2016 and January 2020. The recalled models include SCD630 and SCD843, which is printed on the bottom of the parent unit. The name “Philips Avent” is printed on the front of both units.

They were sold online from March 2016 through January 2020 for between $120 and $200.

Philips is asking consumers to immediately stop using the baby monitors and contact the company for a free replacement. For more information, visit the recall website at www.philips.com/video-babymonitor-recall.

