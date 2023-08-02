Ozona Organics Recalls Probiotics for Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ozona Organics LLC has recalled certain probiotic products for people and animals because they may be contaminated with microbial growth.

Ozona Organics said it issued the recall due to “high water activity in the formula that provides a potential for microbial growth, which may be harmful.” No illnesses were reported at the time of the recall.

The products were sold at Walmart stores, Amazon.com, and www.gohealthy.us.

The recall for human probiotics includes 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles of Ozona Probiotics for Digestive Health, which were also labeled as GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Toddlers and Kids in 2-ounce bottles and GoHealthy Probiotics for Infants, Kids, Men and Women.

The company also recalled all of their animal probiotics, including Ozona Organics Dog, Cat, Equine, and Swine Probiotics. The products were distributed from August 2021 through July 2023.

Consumers who bought the recalled products should dispose of them. For more information, contact Ozona Organics, LLC at (325) 203-4026 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT, Monday-Friday.

