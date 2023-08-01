Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman from California who claims that she was seriously burned by a defective Instant Pot Pressure Cooker.

The plaintiff, Suzette W., alleges that she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” in April 2021 as a result of being able to twist open the lid on her Instant Pot Smart-60 while it was still pressurized.

Problems with the Smart-60 models of Instant Pot Pressure Cookers are well-known to the manufacturer, according to her lawsuit.

In addition to problems with the lid, more than 1,000 of the Smart® and Smart-60® Instant Pot Pressure Cookers were recalled on July 15, 2015 after reports from 3 consumers who suffered electrical shocks.

She blames her burn injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “proven safety mechanisms.”

Instead, her lawsuit alleges that the Smart-60 Pressure Cooker was “defectively and negligently designed and manufactured by the Defendant in that it failed to properly function as to prevent the lid from being rotated, opened, and removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.”

Her lawsuit was filed against Instant Brands Inc. on March 29, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:23-cv-01964.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.