A woman from Florida has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of a a Zavor Pressure Cooker that exploded when she opened the lid.

The plaintiff, Claudia C., is a woman from Boca Raton, Florida, who claims that she was injured by a defective Zavor Versa Express Pressure Cooker (Model Number ZCWRA01) in August 2019.

The manufacturer is accused of misleading consumers by touting the “Advanced Safety Features” of its pressure cookers, including a silicone gasket and an automatic locking handle.

These features are advertised to ensure that the lid “won’t open while there is pressure inside the pot,” according to the marketing materials.

Instead, the plaintiff alleges that she as seriously burned by an explosion of built-up pressure, heat and steam inside the unit when she opened the lid, which caused her to suffer “substantial burn injuries,” her lawsuit claims.

Opening the lid when there was still pressure inside the unit allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker,” which she blames on the “failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed safety features.”

The defendants include Market Solutions Group, Inc., doing business as Zavor, a New Jersey corporation.

The lawsuit was filed on July 12, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (West Palm Beach Division) — Case Number 9:23-cv-81025

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

