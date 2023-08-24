Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The FDA is warning consumers to stop using Dr. Berne’s and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops because they are not sterile.

Using these eye drops could cause infections, vision loss or even death, according to the FDA:

“Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

The warning involves Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution, which was found to be contaminated with Bacillus bacteria and the fungus Exophiala, both of which can cause eye infections.

LightEyez MSM Eye Drops (Eye Repair) were contaminated with several highly antibiotic-resistant species of bacteria, such as Pseudomonas, Mycobacterium, Mycolicibacterium, and Methylorubrum.

Both of these products also contain methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), an illegal drug that is not FDA-approved.

MSM is a supplement that some people use to treat osteoarthritis, pain, swelling, aging skin, hay fever, and other conditions, but “there is no good scientific evidence to support most of these uses,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The FDA said it is not aware of any reports of eye infections linked the eye drops at this time, but patients who develop symptoms should talk to their healthcare provider or seek medical care immediately.

Earlier this year, a deadly outbreak of eye infections was linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears, a brand of eye drops that was contaminated with Pseudomonas bacteria and other microbes.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of an eye infection may include eye pain or discomfort, discharge from the eyes, redness of the eye or eyelid, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, itching eyes, and more.

Source: FDA warns consumers not to purchase or use certain methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) eye drops due to contamination