Kroger, Food Lion, and other grocery stores recalled frozen mixed vegetables and frozen corn that may contain Listeria.

The recall involves more than a dozen mixed vegetables and super sweet cut corn items that were sold under the Kroger® brand-name.

The items also include Signature Select® Golden Corn Super Sweet in 12-oz. frozen bags. This brand is sold at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, and other stores.

Food Lion also recalled store-brand Mixed Vegetables (Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas) and Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn in 16-oz. bags.

The products were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses were reported, but tests on a bag of super sweet cut corn were positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the manufacturer, Twin City Foods Inc.

Infections with Listeria can be serious and sometimes deadly. The risk is greatest for pregnant women, elderly adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Twin City Foods is urging consumers to return any recalled products to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information, contact Twin City Foods at (360) 629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Source: Twin City Foods, Inc., Recalls Frozen Super Sweet Corn and Mixed Vegetables Because of Possible Health Risk

