Aiper Recalls 22,000 Pool Vacuums for Fire & Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Aiper has recalled about 22,000 Aiper Elite Pro GS100 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners that can overheat.

According to the recall, there is a burn hazard to consumers when the charging cord is plugged into the vacuum without the adaptor, and also when the charging cord is plugged directly into the charging port.

“The battery can overheat and short circuit, posing burn and fire hazards,” the recall warns.

There were 17 reports of the battery overheating, including one consumer who was burned on their fingertip, but they did not need medical attention. No fires or property damage were reported.

The recall involves Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners (Model GS100). They are dark gray and have the “Aiper” brand-name printed on the top and the front of the product.

The recalled pool vacuums were sold online from January 2023 through May 2023 for between $600 and $800.

Aiper is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled pool vacuums and visit the recall website at https://aiper.com/elite-pro-recall/ for information on how to return the product for a replacement Seagull Pro Cordless Pool Vacuum, which is a more advanced model.

Source: Aiper Elite Pro Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaners Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Distributed by Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. (Recall Alert)