Revolution Farms Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled for Listeria Risk

Revolution Farms, a Michigan-based greenhouse, has recalled certain lettuce and salad kits after a product tested positive for Listeria.

The recall involves products that were packed between March 3, 2023 and March 11, 2023 and sold under the Revolution Farms® brand.

The full list of recalled products and photos can be found on the recall notice posted by the FDA on April 5, 2023.

No illnesses were reported as of April 5, 2023, but infections with Listeria can be serious and sometimes deadly, especially for young children, elderly adults, pregnant women, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

The recall was issued after health officials in Michigan received a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp – 5oz Retail with a Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The recalled products were sold to certain retailers, restaurants, and food service distributors in the states of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Those retailers include SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

For more information, consumers can call (616) 893-1748 Monday to Friday from 9AM to 5PM or email info@revolutionfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

Source: Revolution Farms Announces the Voluntary Recall of Lettuce Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor's note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon's groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.