The Ice Cream House Recalls 91 Products for Listeria Risk

The Ice Cream House, a company based in Brooklyn, New York, has recalled all dairy ice cream products and non-dairy (parve) frozen desserts, sorbet, cakes, and novelty items due to Listeria contamination.

The recalled products were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio.

According to the FDA outbreak advisory, several tests were positive for Listeria monocytogenes, including an Ice Cream House mini dessert cigar novelty ice cream product and several environmental samples from the manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing facility is the same location in Brooklyn where recalled Soft Serve On The Go Ice Cream cups were manufactured.

Two people in New York and Pennsylvania were hospitalized with Listeria after eating Soft Serve On The Go Ice Cream Cups, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials are urging consumers to check their freezers and throw away the recalled ice cream products, or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Source: The Ice Cream House is Voluntarily Recalling All Dairy Ice Cream Products and Non-Dairy [Parve] Frozen Dessert Products Due to Potential Health Risk in Regards to Listeria Monocytogenes

