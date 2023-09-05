77,000 Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Recalled for Fire Hazard

Share
Electrolux Home Products Inc. has recalled about 77,000 Frigidaire Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktops due to a fire hazard.

Electrolux said it received 63 reports of the control knobs cracking or breaking, including on person who suffered a minor injury from a gas leak, and another report of a fire.

The problem is that the “plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use,” according to the recall notice.

The recall involves Frigidaire® Stainless-Steel 30-inch 4-Burner Gas Cooktops (Model FFGC3026SS) and 36-inch 5-Burner Gas Cooktops (Model FFGC3626SS). The plastic control knobs have a black shaft.

The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from March 2016 through April 2022 for about $1,000.

Electrolux is asking consumers to visit the recall website at https://www.cooktopknobrecall.com/ to determine if a cooktop is included in the recall.

If your cooktop is being recalled, contact Electrolux Group for a free set of replacement knobs, which will have a chrome shaft. For more information, email cooktopknobrecall@electrolux.com.

Source: Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

