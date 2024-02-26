150,000 AmeriGas Propane Tanks Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Worthington Enterprises has recalled about 146,160 EVAS 20- lb. propane exchange cylinders that can leak gas.

No incidents or injuries were reported, but the problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of severe burn injuries or death.

The recall involves EVAS 20 lb. propane exchange cylinders with model number stamp EVAS – M0859, a serial number beginning with a “W,” and a date code of either “06-23” or “07-23.”

They were sold by AmeriGas propane cylinder exchange suppliers in New Hampshire and Eastern Massachusetts (Boston metro area) from July 2023 through August 2023 or later.

The propane cylinders were sold with an AmeriGas label, but the cylinders may have been exchanged with other propane distributors who would have put their own branded sleeve/label on them.

“It is important that you inspect the cylinder collar and review the identifying information on any 20 lb. exchange cylinder,” the manufacturer warns.

Customers should stop using the recalled propane cylinders, close the top valve completely and return them to any AmeriGas Propane Exchange retail location for a free replacement.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.recallrtr.com/PropaneCylinders.

Source: EVAS 20 lb. Propane Exchange Tanks Recalled by Worthington Enterprises Due to Fire Hazard