Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A man from California who claims that he was severely burned by a defective pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against Sensio Inc.

The lawsuit was filed by Damien S., a man from Lake Elsinore, California who was burned on December 13, 2023 when he was able to open the lid on his pressure cooker while it was still pressurized.

The lawsuit involves a Bella 5-Quart Pressure Cooker (Model Number JY-PC20US-11P).

In August 2023, safety officials announced a recall for more than 860,000 pressure cookers made by Sensio, including the pressure cooker that burned the plaintiff.

The recall was issued after “63 reports of incidents, including 61 burn injuries, some of which involved second and third degree burns to the face, torso, arms, and hands,” according to the recall notice.

The plaintiffs claims that “the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area,” including any people nearby.

He blames his injuries on the failure of the pressure cooker’s supposed “safety” features, which failed to perform as advertised.

His lawsuit was filed on February 16, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York — Case Number 1:24-cv-01191.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.