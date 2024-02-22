Bell Youth Soquel Bike Helmets Recalled for Safety Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Bell Helmets has recalled about 5,000 Bell Youth Soquel Helmets that can fail to prevent head injuries in a crash.

The problem is that the strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but “the helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury,” according to the recall notice.

The recall only involves Bell Soquel Youth Helmets that were manufactured before September 2021. They were sold in many colors.

The recalled helmets can be identified by an inner helmet sticker, which has model name “Soquel” and “B0726Y” written on it. The recall involves helmets with a date code of August 2021 (“8/21”) or earlier.

The recall involves about 2,425 helmets that were sold in the U.S., plus another 2,400 helmets that were sold in Canada.

They were sold nationwide at Fred Meyer, Walmart, other stores, and online at www.Amazon.com from January 2017 through January 2024 for between $25 and $50.

For more information on how to register for a refund, visit the recall website at https://www.thebellgarage.com/bell-sports-inc-is-voluntarily-recalling-the-bell-youth-soquel-helmet/.

Source: Bell Sports Recalls Bell Soquel Youth Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets