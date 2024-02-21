1,800 Frigidaire Ranges Recalled for Electrocution Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Electrolux Group has recalled about 1,800 Frigidaire® Rear-Controlled Ranges

The problem is that the control panel (user interface) on the ranges can detach from the unit, posing a risk of electrical shocks and electrocution, according to the recall.

The recalled ranges were sold nationwide at Lowe’s and other appliance stores and online from October 2023 through December 2023 for between $790 and $1,050.

No injuries were reported, but the manufacturer is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire ranges and contact Electrolux Group for a free repair / professional installation of a new control panel.

In the meantime, customers should unplug the range and not use it until it is repaired by an authorized servicer.

Customers can check if their Frigidaire range is being recalled by entering the model and serial number at the recall website: https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information.

Source: Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards