Don Novo & Son Recalls Meat Products for Listeria Risk

Don Novo & Son, a meat producer based in Miami, Florida, has recalled about 9,330 pounds of meat that may be contaminated with Listeria bacteria.

On February 16, Publix announced a recall for 4 products that were sold at its stores, including Don Novo Smoked Ribs, Smoked Pork Loin, Mortadella, and Chorizo with expiration dates of 3/30/2024.

The recall involves the following ready-to-eat meat products that were produced on December 21, 2023 and shipped to stores in Florida:

1-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo CHORIZO FULLY COOKED” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo COSTILLAS AHUMADAS SMOKED PORK RIBS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

12-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo JAMON DULCE SWEET COOKED HAM AND WATER PRODUCTS” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

5.4-lb. to 5.5-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo MORTADELLA CUBANA CUBAN BRAND MORTADELA” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

1.5-lb. shrink-wrapped packages containing “Don Novo LOMO AHUMADO SMOKED PORK LOIN” with the expiration date of 3/30/2024 printed on the package.

The recall was announced after an item tested positive for Listeria monocytognes, a bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning. The sample was collected by state public health partners, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria can cause severe, life-threatening food poisoning. High-risk groups include pregnant women and newborn babies, older adults, and people with vulnerable immune systems.

Health officials recommend that “persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Source: Don Novo & Son Recalls Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination



