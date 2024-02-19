Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Raw Farm Cheddar Cheese has been recalled after at least 10 people in 4 states were infected with E. coli.

The illnesses were reported in California (4), Colorado (3), Texas (1), and Utah (2), according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The multi-state outbreak involves a particularly dangerous strain known as E. coli O157:H7, which is more likely to cause life-threatening complications because it produces Shiga toxin.

No deaths were reported, but four people were hospitalized due to a severe illness. One person was diagnosed with a severe type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

The recalls involve RAW FARM® Raw Cheddar Cheese, including blocks and bags of shredded cheese, in original flavors and Cheddar with added Jalapeño flavor.

The cheese was sold nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms, and other retailers.

Health officials are urging customers to be vigilant for symptoms of E. coli, which may include fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, fatigue, stomach cramps, and kidney problems.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O157:H7: Raw Cheddar Cheese (February 2024)

