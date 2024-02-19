Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Raw Farm Cheddar Cheese has been recalled after at least 10 people in 4 states were infected with E. coli.

The illnesses were reported in California (4), Colorado (3), Texas (1), and Utah (2), according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

The multi-state outbreak involves a particularly dangerous strain known as E. coli O157:H7, which is more likely to cause life-threatening complications because it produces Shiga toxin.

No deaths were reported, but four people were hospitalized due to a severe illness. One person was diagnosed with a severe type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

The recalls involve RAW FARM® Raw Cheddar Cheese, including blocks and bags of shredded cheese, in original flavors and Cheddar with added Jalapeño flavor.

The cheese was sold nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms, and other retailers.

Health officials are urging customers to be vigilant for symptoms of E. coli, which may include fever, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, fatigue, stomach cramps, and kidney problems.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of E. coli O157:H7: Raw Cheddar Cheese (February 2024)

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *