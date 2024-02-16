Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers for Shock Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Char-Broil has recalled about 215,000 Digital Electric Smokers due to a risk of electrical shocks.

The problem is that the smokers can leak electrical current during use, posing an electric shock hazard to anyone who touches the smoker.

There were 79 reports of people who experienced a minor electrical shock from touching the smokers while in use, including one person who developed a finger blister after the shock.

The recalled smokers were sold nationwide at Lowe’s, Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target, other stores and online from April 2015 through January 2024 for between $300 and $600.

Char-Broil is also asking customers to visit the recall website and submit an order form to receive a repair kit.

To receive a repair kit, or to check the list of recalled model numbers and descriptions, visit the recall website at https://www.charbroil.com/support/char-broil-digital-electric-smoker-recall.

Source: Char-Broil Recalls Digital Electric Smokers Due to Risk of Electric Shock