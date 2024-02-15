CableMod Recalls Angled Adapters After $75,000 in Damage

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

CableMod has recalled about 25,300 angled adapters for graphics cards after causing around $75,000 in property damage.

The recall involves 12VHPWR Angled Adapters, models V1.0 and V1.1, which plug into a GPU power port at either a 90-degree or a 180-degree angle.

CableMod explained that “the male connectors on the adapters could become loose during cable management and system use, overheat, and melt into the GPU, posing fire and burn risks.”

There were 272 reports of the angled adapters becoming loose, overheating and melting into the GPU, with at least $74,500 in property damage in the U.S.

The recalled adapters were sold online from February 2023 through December 2023 for about $40.

CableMod is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled angled adapters and contact the company for a full refund, or a $60 store credit for non-customized products. For more information, visit https://cablemod.com/adapterrecall/.

CableMod also created a video to show how to properly destroy the adapter.

Source: GPU Angled Adapters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by CableMod