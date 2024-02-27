MSR Recalls 80,000 Camping Cooking Pots for Burn Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Cascade Designs Inc. (also known as MSR) has recalled more than 80,000 camping cooking pots due to burn and scald hazards.

The problem is that the pot handle can come loose or break off, which poses a burn hazard from spilling hot food or liquids out of the pot.

The manufacturer received 22 reports of the pot handle either detaching or becoming loose, including two reports of burn injuries.

The recall involves certain 1-liter to 2-liter size camping cooking pots with “MSR” written on the side. The recalled pots were sold individually and as a part of stove systems and kits.

The recall involves MSR® Trail Lite™ and Reactor® camping cooking pots, which were sold individually and as part of sets, including Trail Lite cook sets, PocketRocket® cook kits, and Reactor stove systems.

The manufacturer recalled about 60,665 MSR camping cooking pots that were sold in the U.S., plus another 22,320 pots sold in Canada.

They were sold at REI and other outdoor equipment stores nationwide from January 2008 through October 2023 for between $40 and $290.

Cascade Designs is asking customers to stop using the recalled camping cooking pots and contact the company for a free replacement pot handle / lifter grip that is compatible with the recalled cooking pots.

“The replacement pot handle/lifter is secure, easy to use and does not require tools,” according to the company.

For more information, and to register for a free replacement pot grip, visit the recall website at https://www.msrgear.com/pot-recall.html.

Source: Cascade Designs Recalls Camping Cooking Pots Due to Burn and Scald Hazards