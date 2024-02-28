Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

About 120,000 biometric gun safes were recalled after nearly 100 reports of unauthorized people opening them with a fingerprint, including a 6-year-old child.

The problem is that the biometric gun safes were shipped to stores in a default factory setting called “demonstration mode,” which allows anyone’s fingerprint to open the safe until they are programmed.

If customers do not program the safes, or fail to program them properly, the safes will open for any fingerprint — including children.

The recalls follow another recall last year after the death of a 12-year-old boy who accessed a gun from a biometric Fortress Safe.

The most recent recalls involve 120,000 Bulldog Biometric Gun Cases, Awesafe Gun Safes, Machir, and MouTec Gun Safes.

No injuries were reported in the most recent recalls, but there were 91 reports of the safes being opened by an unauthorized user. One of those incidents involved a 6-year-old boy.

Safety officials are warning customers to immediately stop using the biometric feature and only use the key option to store firearms until they can replace the safes or get a repair kit.

Source: Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Imported by Awesafe