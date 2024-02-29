Toshiba Laptop AC Adaptors Recalled After 43 People Burned

Share
Dynabook Americas has recalled about 15.5 million Toshiba Laptop AC Adaptors that can overheat or catch on fire and cause burn injuries.

The recall involves certain AC adaptors that were sold as original equipment with Toshiba laptops, and individually as separate accessories, between April 2008 and April 2014.

The manufacturer said it received 679 reports of the recalled AC adaptors overheating, catching on fire, burning, melting or sparking.

There were also 43 reports of people who suffered minor burn injuries.

For more information, or to check if your AC adaptor is being recalled, visit the recall website at https://support.dynabook.com/recall2024ax.

Source: Dynabook Americas Recalls 15.5 Million Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

