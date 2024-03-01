IKEA Recalls USB Chargers for Burn & Shock Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

IKEA has recalled thousands of ÅSKSTORM 40W USB Chargers after people were burned or suffered electrical shocks.

The problem is that the USB charger’s cable can become damaged or break over time, which poses burn and electrocution hazards.

IKEA said it received 17 reports of incidents worldwide, including 5 reports of people who were burned and 4 people who suffered electrical shocks. No injuries were reported in the U.S.

The recall involves about 22,600 USB chargers that were sold in the U.S., plus another 10,250 that were sold in Canada.

The USB chargers can be identified by Model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is printed on the label on the back side of the gray USB charger.

They were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from April 2020 through December 2023 for about $30.

IKEA is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled chargers and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls/.

Source: IKEA Recalls USB Chargers Due to Burn and Electric Shock Hazards