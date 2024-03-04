Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Nordic Naturals has recalled Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid due to a manufacturing error that poses a severe health risk to infants.

The recalled baby Vitamin D3 drops may contain a “super potent dose” of Vitamin D3 that could cause health problems.

Babies who are given Vitamin D3 could suffer from vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and an inability to thrive.

Nordic Naturals said it distributed approximately 3,800 bottles of the product, with about 20% already returned to the company by stores.

The company is urging parents to check their bottle of Vitamin D3. The recall involves Lot Number 234909, with an expiration date of December 2025, and SKU RUS-02733.

Customers who bought the recalled product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Baby Vitamin D3 Drops Recalled for Health Risk

Source: Nordic Naturals Issues Voluntary Recall of Baby’s Vitamin D3 Liquid Due to Elevated Levels of Vitamin D3

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *