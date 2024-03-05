Share
Consumers should immediately stop using TopFun Folding Step Stools that were sold exclusively on Amazon.com due to a risk of severe injuries, according to a safety warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There were 39 reports of the step stools collapsing, tipping over or becoming unstable during use, according to the CPSC.

At least 13 people suffered injuries, including serious concussions, bone fractures, and soft tissue injuries.

The warning involves TopFun Folding 2-Step Stools, which are made of black or white plastic. The step stools were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from November 2021 through July 2023.

The manufacturer, FuTai Household Supplies, of China, did not respond to the agency’s request for a recall. Instead, consumers who bought the product will receive this warning directly.

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using these step stools and dispose of them.

TopFun Folding Step Stools Linked to 13 Serious Injuries

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Topfun Folding Step Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

