The first carrot food poisoning lawsuit has been filed against Grimmway Farms after a deadly outbreak of E. coli was linked to bagged organic baby carrots and whole carrots.

The lawsuit was filed by Melinda P., a mother with three children who was hospitalized with severe food poisoning after she ate Bunny Luv Fresh Organic Carrots that were contaminated with E. coli.

Her symptoms were so severe that she was hospitalized for 3 days, where doctors tested her blood and confirmed that she was infected with Shiga-toxin producing E. coli O21 (STEC).

Organic carrots were recalled by Grimmway Farms on November 17, after they were linked to a deadly outbreak of E. coli. The recall includes baby carrots and whole carrots that were sold at Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and many other stores under multiple brand-names.

The recalled carrots have been linked to 39 confirmed illnesses in 18 states, including one person from California who died and 15 people who were hospitalized since early September 2024, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

Her lawyer urged anyone who bought recalled carrots to throw them out. He said, “We are going to make sure that all of the victims are fairly and fully compensated for their injuries, and that Grimmway Farms takes steps to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Source: Ron Simon and Associates Files the First E. coli Lawsuit Against Grimmway Farms of California