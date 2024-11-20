NuWave LLC has been sued by a woman who was burned by a pressure cooker that she claims was “unreasonably dangerous” due to defective safety features.

The plaintiff is a woman from Wichita, Kansas, who was burned in December 2022 while using a Nutri-Pot 6-Quart Pressure Cooker.

In her lawsuit, she accuses NuWave of failing to adequately warn consumers about the risk of burn injuries from the Nutri-Pot.

Her lawsuit specifically claims that the “Sure-Lock® Safety System” can potentially fail to lock the lid until the Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker is safe to open, which is a burn hazard.

According to her lawsuit:

“Plaintiff is aware of at least 26 incidents stemming from NuWave’s defective pressure cookers prior to the incident that resulted in her injuries. Some of these incidents occurred as early as December 2016.”

She suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to easily twist open the lid on her Nutri-Pot Pressure Cooker, even though the unit was still pressurized.

When she opened the lid, the scalding-hot contents of the pressure cooker suddenly ejected out of the pot and onto her body, resulting in serious burn injuries, according to her lawsuit.

Her Nutri-Pot Lawsuit was filed against NuWave LLC on October 31, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:24-cv-11220.