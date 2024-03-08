Cannondale Recalls Dave Bicycles for Fall & Injury Hazards

Share
Cannondale has recalled hundreds of model-year 2021 through 2023 Cannondale Dave bicycles due to fall and injury hazards.

The recall was announced after two reports of the headtube/downtube weld becoming damaged and separating from the bike frame.

No injuries were reported, but the problem could cause a rider to lose control and crash.

Cannondale is asking dealers and riders to inspect their bicycle to determine if it is a model-year 2021, 2022 or 2023 Dave bicycle or bicycle frameset.

These bikes can be identified by the name “Dave” painted on the bike frame top-tube. If so, stop riding the bicycle.

Cannondale is asking customers to contact the company or a local authorized Cannondale dealer to arrange for a free replacement bicycle frame.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.cannondale.com/en/safety-and-recalls or
call 800-245-3872.

