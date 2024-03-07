Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed against an Econolodge in Northborough, Massachusetts by a woman who claims that hotel employees failed to stop her from being sexually exploited.

The plaintiff is an anonymous woman identified only as “B.B.,” who claims that she was forced to perform commercial sex acts at the Econolodge hotel in 2021 and 2022.

She claims that the Econolodge hotel was known to be a location for sex trafficking activities, but instead of reporting it to police, hotel employees profited by turning a blind eye to the criminal activities.

B.B. also claims that she was sometimes forced to provide sexual services for hotel staff in exchange for the room.

Her lawsuit was filed under the Trafficking Victims Protections Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), a law that gives survivors the right to file lawsuits against anyone who benefited from knowingly participating in sex trafficking activities.

Her Econolodge Sex Trafficking Lawsuit was filed on February 16, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts — Case Number 4:24-cv-40029-DHH.

Source: Econolodge in Northborough, MA Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Sex Trafficking Complicity