Costco Smoked Salmon Recalled in Florida for Listeria Risk

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. and Costco have recalled certain packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon due to a risk of food poisoning.

The recall involves Costco’s store-brand Kirkland Signature® Smoked Salmon with Lot number 8512801270 and Best-By-Date 11/13/2024.

The smoked salmon was sold at Costco in the Florida region only. It was on shelves from October 9 to October 13, when it was removed.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled smoked salmon may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued after “laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024,” according to the FDA.

Food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. The risk is highest for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA warned. Healthy people may have symptoms like a high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers who bought the recalled Kirkland Smoked Salmon products can return them to Costco for a full refund, or discard the product. For more information, call Acme Smoked Fish Corp. at 718-383-8585 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

Source: Acme Smoked Fish Corporation Recalls Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Due to Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination