A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed by a woman from Texas who suffered 3rd-degree burn injuries when boiling-hot liquid blew out.

The lawsuit was filed by Ashley J., a woman from Princeton, Texas, who was burned in January 2023 while using her Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker (Model # OP300 I07) to make gumbo.

The unit has multiple settings, and on this occasion, she was using the non-pressurized settings — specifically the “sear” function. During the cooking process, she decided to open the lid to add more ingredients.

The unit was not releasing any pressure or steam, according to her lawsuit. She claims that she “did not encounter any resistance” while twisting open the lid to add more ingredients to the Ninja Foodi.

As she removed the lid, she was immediately hit by boiling-hot cooking liquid that spewed out of the pressurized Ninja Foodi. According to her lawsuit:

“The liquid was at an extremely hot temperature and struck mostly on Ashley’s torso and forearm. As a result of this incident, she went to the hospital for treatment of 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her torso and left forearm.”

Before this incident, she claims she used the Ninja Foodi multiple times without any problems since she received it as a gift in approximately November or December 2021.

Her lawsuit was filed against the manufacturer of the pressure cooker, SharkNinja Operating LLC. She accuses the company of selling pressure cookers that are “unreasonably dangerous” and defective.

Her lawsuit claims that the Ninja Foodi can pressurize when the lid is not fully secured. The safety features can also “fail to prevent the lid from opening while the contents of the pot were under pressure.”

The Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on September 19, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Sherman Division) — Case Number 4:24-cv-00836-SDJ.