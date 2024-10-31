TreeHouse Foods has expanded a recall to include all frozen waffle and pancake products that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The original recall was already massive, involving hundreds of frozen waffle products that were sold at Target, Walmart, H-E-B, and other stores.

TreeHouse Foods is now recalling even more products, including frozen toaster waffles, Belgian waffles, and frozen pancakes.

The recalled products were “sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart,” according to TreeHouse Foods.

Some of the recalled products were sold at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Costco, Wegmans, Schnucks, and other stores nationwide.

TreeHouse Foods said “there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products,” but infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be serious and potentially life-threatening.

Pregnant women and their newborn babies, young children, frail or elderly adults, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Consumers should check a list of recalled frozen waffles and pancakes and look at pictures of recalled products.

If you find any of the recalled products in your freezer, you can throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for credit.

Source: TreeHouse Foods Announces Expansion of Voluntary Recall to Include All Waffle and Pancake Products Due to the Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination