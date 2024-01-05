Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

DGL has recalled about 25,000 Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards because the battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the hoverboard poses a fire hazard.

DGL said it received 3 reports of fires, which were associated with 5 reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation.

These incidents caused approximately $25,000 in property damage, according to the recall.

The recall involves certain Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards in “camouflage” and “galaxy” colors. The hoverboards have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number on the bottom of the board.

The recalled hoverboards were sold online at www.walmart.com and www.amazon.com from September 2020 through December 2021 for $170 to $200.

DGL is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement hoverboard.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information.

25,000 Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Recalled After 3 Fires Reported

Source: DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *