DGL has recalled about 25,000 Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards because the battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery in the hoverboard poses a fire hazard.

DGL said it received 3 reports of fires, which were associated with 5 reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation.

These incidents caused approximately $25,000 in property damage, according to the recall.

The recall involves certain Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards in “camouflage” and “galaxy” colors. The hoverboards have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number on the bottom of the board.

The recalled hoverboards were sold online at www.walmart.com and www.amazon.com from September 2020 through December 2021 for $170 to $200.

DGL is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement hoverboard.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information.

