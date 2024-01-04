Valley Meats Recalls 7,000 Pounds of Ground Beef for E. Coli Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Valley Meats LLC has recalled about 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

No illnesses were reported, but a sample of the ground beef tested positive for E. coli O157:H7, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw ground beef products were shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants and other institutional users.

The recalled products include:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

People who are infected with E. coli may experience severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, fever, and other complications.

Most people recover without needing medical treatment, but about 5-10% of people who are infected with E. coli O157:H7 develop a life-threatening type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Health officials are concerned that some of this recalled ground beef may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: Valley Meats, LLC, Recalls Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination



