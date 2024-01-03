Nutramigen Baby Formula Recalled for Deadly Infection Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Reckitt / Mead Johnson Nutrition has recalled over 657,000 cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder that may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

No illnesses were reported as of December 2023, but the recalled formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause deadly infections in infants.

The recall involves certain batches of Nutramigen Powder (12.6-oz. and 19.8-oz. cans). This is a specialty formula for babies with food allergies, including cows milk allergies, and colic relief.

The recall involves the following batch codes and can sizes in the U.S.:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans)

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans)

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans)

The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and “Use By Date” of “1 Jan 2025”.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that is commonly found in the environment. It can live in very dry foods, like powdered infant formula, and cause a life-threatening infection within days.

Infections with Cronobacter are particularly dangerous for young infants, who may develop meningitis, sepsis, an intestinal infection called Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC), and other injuries.

Consumers who bought Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected.

Products with the batch codes listed above should be disposed of, or contact the manufacture for a full refund by calling 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

Source: Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Voluntarily Recalls Select Batches of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder Because of Possible Health Risk

