BlendJet has recalled about 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders after 50 people were burned when it overheated or cut by broken blades.

The problem is that the recalled blenders can overheat and catch on fire. The blades can also break when the blender is in use, posing a laceration hazard.

There were 49 reports of people who were burned, and 1 report of a person who suffered a laceration injury, according to the recall notice.

BlendJet is asking customers to immediately stop using their BlendJet 2 Portable Blender and check if it is being recalled by entering the serial number at the website https://blendjet.com/safetyandrecall.

BlendJet said in a press release that they updated the blender’s base to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration.

The company also said it incorporated these changes “many months ago,” so most BlendJet 2 blenders purchased after November 2023 have the newer base.

The recalled blenders were sold nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Target, other stores and online from October 2020 through November 2023 for between $50 and $75.

Source: BlendJet Recalls 4.8 Million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards