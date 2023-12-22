Fresh Express and Publix Spinach Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fresh Express has recalled certain bags of Fresh Express Spinach (8-oz.) and Publix Spinach (9-oz.) due to a risk of food poisoning.

The bagged spinach tested positive for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe illnesses.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a single random package of spinach collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture tested positive for Listeria.

The recalled spinach products are both labeled with Bag Code G332, which is printed on the front of bag under the use-by date.

Both products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The recalled bags of Publix Spinach were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee.

Refunds are available at the store where the product was purchased. For more information, call Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Source: Fresh Express Announces Recall of Limited Spinach Products Due to Possible Health Risk

