319,000 PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryers Recalled for Burn Hazard

Empower Brands has recalled about 319,000 PowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryers because the U-shaped connector between the two baskets can break, which poses a burn hazard to users.

The recall involves PowerXL Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryers with Models DUAF-005 (9-qt.) and DUAL-10 (10-qt.).

These models are unique because you can use them as two separate baskets or as one combined basket, with a U-shaped connector between the two baskets.

Empower Brands said it received 41 reports of the product breaking during use, including 3 reports of people who were burned.

Empower Brands is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and visit the recall website at https://recall.prodprotect.com/dualbasket to register for a refund, which will be issued as a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the recall assistance helpline at 1-866-704-9370.

Source: Empower Brands Recalls Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers Due to Burn Hazard

