Another 1.75 Travel Steam Irons Recalled for Fire & Burn Hazards

Vornado has expanded a recall to include an additional 1.75 million Steamfast Home & Away Travel Seam Irons that can catch on fire or cause electrical shocks and burn injuries.

The power cord can get damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to the cord overheating, posing fire and burn hazards. Cord damage can also expose the copper wires, posing a shock hazard.

About 275,000 Steamfast Home & Away Travel Seam Irons made before March 2017 were previously recalled in April 2023.

The expanded recall involves all Steamfast® Home & Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727.

Vornado reported 74 incidents, including an additional 18 reports of the power cord smoking, sparking, catching on fire, or overheating. Two people also said they suffered minor electrical shocks.

The recalled travel steam irons were sold nationwide at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, other stores, and online at Amazon and other websites from January 2009 through September 2023.

Vornado is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled steam irons and visit the recall website at https://www.steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to register for a refund or a free replacement iron.

