Quaker Oats Recalls Chewy Bars and Granola for Salmonella Risk

Quaker Oats has recalled certain granola bars and cereals due to a risk of Salmonella.

The recall involves most types of Chewy Granola Bars with best-before dates before October 2024, including Quaker Chewy Bars, Big Chewy Bars, Bars and Dipps, and Chewy Dipps.

The company also recalled most types of granola cereal that are best before September 2024, including Quaker Simply Granola, Quaker Puffed Granola, and Quaker Protein Granola.

Several types of snack boxes and lunch box products containing granola bars were also recalled.

Click here for pictures and other specific product information.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced due to potential contamination with Salmonella bacteria, which could result in a severe case of food poisoning or other complications.

According to the FDA, healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, Salmonella infections can result in bloodstream infections and more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Source: Quaker Recalls Granola Bars and Granola Cereals Due to Possible Health Risk

